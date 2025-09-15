Live
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: India Win by 7 Wickets, Memes Flood Social Media
Highlights
India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Asia Cup 2025. Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav led the chase of 127. Social media reacts with hilarious memes.
India crushed Pakistan by 7 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday.
Pakistan set a target of just 127 runs.
India chased it down with ease.
Abhishek Sharma smashed 31 off 13 balls.
Suryakumar Yadav scored a steady 47 runs.
Saim Ayub was Pakistan’s best bowler with 3 wickets.
The chase never looked in doubt.
Social Media Reaction
Fans flooded Twitter and Instagram with memes. Netizens roasted Pakistan’s batting collapse. Indian fans celebrated with some of the funniest cricket memes ever.
