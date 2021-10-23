India vs Pakistan: When, where to watch T20 World Cup Group 2 game on TV, Live Streaming

India are set to open their T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday (Oct. 24) by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in their Group 2 game in Dubai.



Apart from India and Pakistan, Group 2 in the Super12s also include Afghanistan, New Zealand, Scotland and Namibia.

Ranked No. 2 and 3 in ICC's T20I rankings, India and Pakistan are among the stronger limited-overs sides in the world. Having won a T20 World Cup each, you can expect an intense battle when they come face to face at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While India have never lost a World Cup game (T20 WC and 50-over WC) to these opponents, Pakistan have an incredible record at the Dubai stadium. Pakistan are unbeaten in as many as six T20s at the stadium dating back to 2016.

When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Group 2 Game Live In India?

Star Sports will broadcast India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 match live in India. Disney+Hotstar VIP will provide the live streaming platform for this match.

(Apart from English and Hindi commentary, this match will be available in six other regional languages)

Speaking ahead of the big clash, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has termed bowling as his side's strength as their attack comprises Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf along with the spinners Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan.

"Every team has their own strength, our bowling has always been dominant. When you want to win a big tournament, the onus is on the bowlers to perform well, our bowlers are in good shape. They have experience of playing big tournaments like the Champions Trophy, World Cup. I am always focused on keeping things simple, I try to stick by my game and I just want to take it ball by ball.

Our preparation is going well, we got good confidence by playing the warm-up games, we will try to give our best on the day. We have decided the 12 players that have been shortlisted for the game, we will name the eleven tomorrow," Babar told ANI on Saturday.

The UAE has been Pakistan's home away from home for many years now. Referring to that fact, Babar said, "It is about staying relaxed, we are in constant touch with all the players. It is about playing well on the day. We have played a lot of cricket here, we know the conditions and we know how to go about it. We have gone for the players that we felt would be the best for the clash against India."

On being asked about Pakistan's poor record against India in World Cups, the skipper added," It is about keeping things simple, we need to focus on the basics. We just want to give our best. We should not think about the past, records are made to be broken, we are just focused on what lies ahead.

It is a World Cup, you cannot take any game lightly. India Pakistan matches are always full of high intensity, you cannot be relaxed at any point. You have to do well in all three basics of the game -- batting, bowling, and fielding. It is not like our bowling is under pressure, we tried different things in the warm-up games. I have full confidence in my team."