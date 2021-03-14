India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: Mithali Raj creates history, becomes first female cricketer to 7,000 ODI runs

Mithali Raj claimed yet another historic record on Sunday as she became the first-ever female cricketer to complete 7,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Mithali achieved the record during the fourth ODI between India and South Africa women in Lucknow. Before the start of the game, the Indian women's captain had 6,974 runs in her ODI career. After being put to bat first, Mithali quickly scored 26 runs to reach the milestone, playing in her 213th ODI for India.

The Indian skipper missed out on her second fifty of the series as he was dismissed by Tumi Sekhukhune for 45 in 71 balls, including four fours in the innings. Coming in to bat at 61 for 2, Mithali put up 103 runs with No. 3 batter Punam Raut. While Mithali got out at 164 for 3, Raut remained not out on 104 off 123 deliveries. In the ongoing series, Raut is the leading run-scorer with 253 runs in four innings at an average of 126.50, while Mithali is third on the list with 131 runs in four games at an average of 43.67.

The 38-year-old, who made her international debut in 1999, now has 7,019 runs in 213 ODIs at an incredible average of 50.49. She has struck seven centuries and 54 fifties so far in her 50-over career for India. She was also the first player to score 6,000 runs in women's ODIs. England's Charlotte Edwards, who retired from international cricket in 2016, is second on the list of leading run scorers with 5,992.

"Magnificent Mithali! #TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs. What a performer she has been!" the BCCI Women tweeted.

https://twitter.com/BCCIWomen/status/1370968768189403141

During the third ODI between India and South Africa women earlier this week, Mithali had also become the first Indian women's cricketer to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. Overall, she was the second female cricketer to bag the milestone after former England batter, Edwards. Unfortunately, India had lost the game and now they trail 2-1 in the ongoing five-match ODI series.