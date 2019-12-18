India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's 102 power India to 387/5
India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: India will play the 2nd ODI against West Indies on Wednesday at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The team combinations did not work out for team India in the first ODI, which means there could be a few changes on the cards in the 2nd ODI. India will look at its famed top order to help them get the better of the power hitters from the Caribbean.
Live Updates
- 18 Dec 2019 2:54 PM GMT
2nd ODI: 200 up for West Indies
- 18 Dec 2019 2:42 PM GMT
Shami denied hat-trick!
Jaosn Holder taps the ball on the off side with soft hands to deny Mohammed Shami his second ODI hat-trick.
- 18 Dec 2019 2:42 PM GMT
Pooran departs after quick-fire 75!
Mohammed Shami brings Nicholas Pooran's quick-fire knock of 75 runs to an end. Pooran went for another big hit and is caught right on the fence by Kuldeep Yadav.
- 18 Dec 2019 2:42 PM GMT
Fifty for Pooran!
Nicholas Pooran makes the full use of the chance Deepak Chahar gifted by dropping his catch. What's worse is that he brought up his half-century by smashing him for a cracking boundary.
- 18 Dec 2019 2:41 PM GMT
16 runs from the over!
Both the West Indies players are dealing in sixes only, with Nicholas Pooran taking the more aggressive approach. He has smashed Ravindra Jadeja for two big hits already and collects four more runs on the last ball to make it a 16-run over.
- 18 Dec 2019 2:41 PM GMT
10 runs from the over!
Kohli brought Deepak Chahar into the attack after he dropped a simple catch in the last over and he gave away 10 runs.
- 18 Dec 2019 12:53 PM GMT
Caught behind appeal! Not out!
Deepak Chahar thinks he has induced a top edge from Shai Hope, but no one is sure and Indian skipper Virat Kohli decides not to go for the review
- 18 Dec 2019 12:27 PM GMT
Brilliant first over from Chahar!
Deepak Chahar gave away only one run in the first over and almost got a wicket of last match centurion Shai Hope.
- 18 Dec 2019 11:52 AM GMT
India post 387/5 in 50 overs!
Jadhav plays down the ground and takes a single off the final ball of the innings, taking India to 387/5 in 50 overs.
- 18 Dec 2019 11:48 AM GMT
WICKET! Shreyas Iyer out for 53