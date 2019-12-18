India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's 102 power India to 387/5

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: India will play the 2nd ODI against West Indies on Wednesday at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The team combinations did not work out for team India in the first ODI, which means there could be a few changes on the cards in the 2nd ODI. India will look at its famed top order to help them get the better of the power hitters from the Caribbean.