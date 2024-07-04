 Indian cricket team meets PM Modi, stage set for open bus parade in Mumbai

The victorious Indian cricket team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence for breakfast on Thursday.

The Indian team won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final at Bridgetown, Barbados, on last Saturday. However, inclement weather that forced the shut down of airport operations and a lockdown situation due to the hurricane delayed the Indian team’s travel plans.



After the airport in Bridgetown opened, Air India operated a special flight to bring the stranded cricketers, support staff and the media contingent home.



Soon after their arrival, the Indian team checked into ITC Maurya in the capital and met the Prime Minister for a breakfast meet. At the hotel, captain Rohit, coach Rahul Dravid and star batter Virat Kohli, among others, cut a special cake to mark India’s World Cup win.



The hour-long meeting was filled with laughter, with players sharing anecdotes of their wins. The team wore a customised jersey with ‘Champions’ written on it.



The meeting commenced at around 11 a.m., and the Prime Minister congratulated the team. Dravid, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya also spoke on their experiences at the breakfast meet.



The top brass of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), including secretary Jay Shah and president Roger Binny, were also in attendance.



Meanwhile, all logistics are in place for the Indian team’s open bus parade in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The bus parade starts from Nariman Point and will go all the way to the Wankhede Stadium, where the cricketers will be felicitated by the BCCI.



The open bus is blue in colour, on the expected lines, and a poster of India’s win in the World Cup adorns the sides. There is also a big poster of the Indian team lifting the T20 World Cup trophy.



The open bus has ‘Champions 2024’ written on the front side.



The Maharashtra Cricket Association has announced free entry for the fans at the Wankhede Stadium.



BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced INR 125 crore in prize money for the victorious Indian team.

