IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings: CSK Full squad, CSK Players to watch out for

Finally the wait is over as the bigh bash tournament Indian Premier League season 13 is all set to raise the curtains on a grand note today with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. Going by the trends on social media, the audience is eagerly waiting for Dhoni to tie his lays for the first time after the 2019 world cup. So, ahead of the IPL season 13 to take its way we The Hans India are here to collate the profiles of eight teams, which are participating in the great grand event. Let's start with our former India team CSK's key team members

Chennai Super Kings Team profile

Whatever the situation, the CSK stand top and will be the real contender and favourite to win the title, however, the team has won thrice and lost five finals. Going by the 2020 team here is the list of team members.

MS Dhoni

The Mr Cool is the one who always makes the atmosphere calm and cool in and out of the field. Most of his fans are eagerly waiting for him to step on to the field as he had left it after India lost in the 2019 world cup and announced his return in the last month have a look at his Statistics in the IPL.

Matches: 184; Runs: 4432; Highest: 84 not out; Strike rate: 137.85; Catches: 98; Stumpings: 38

Shane Watson

The Australian Allrounder is one of the classic players of cricket who is can bat up the order and take the new ball as well. Most importantly, he can be busy on the field as well with his spectacular fielding as well. Going by his track record

Matches: 134; Runs: 3575; Highest: 117 not out; Centuries: 4; Strike rate: 139.53; Catches: 34; Wickets: 92; Best: 4/29; Econ: 7.93

Kedar Jadhav

Jadav is also a key player in the CSK who can contribute well with bat and ball. However, his calibre is yet under testing and need one chance to make big in a match. He has also a good track record. With 79 Matches with 1079 at a strike rate of 126.49.

Ravindra Jadeja

The pinch-hitting left-hander is also a genuine all-rounder who can show his talent both batting, bowling and fielding. One of the top all-rounders on the ICC list, Jadeja IPL track record as follows.

Matches: 170; Runs: 1927; Highest: 48; Strike rate: 122.58; Catches: 63; Wickets: 108; Best: 5/16; 4w/inn: 4; 5w/inn: 1; Econ: 7.57

Dwayne Bravo

Karrebian all-rounder, the entertainer Dwayne Bravo brings all glitter to the match on the field not only with his performance but also with his dancing skills. Bravo had played some crucial match-winning knocks taking the team to home. His track record is as follows.

Matches: 134; Runs: 1483; Highest: 70 not out; Strike rate: 128.28; Catches: 74; Wickets: 147; Best: 4/22; 4w/inn: 2; Econ: 8.39

Imran Tahir

The South African leg spinner known for his running dien the field after picking up the wicket has also a key player in the team. However, it is quite a big task for a leg spinner to have a good time in limited over matches. IPL Record:

Matches: 55; Wickets: 79; Best: 4/12; 4w/inn: 3; Strike rate: 15.51; Econ: 7.88; Catches: 13

Other members of the squad include Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazelwood, N. Jagadeesan, R. Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad. Shardul