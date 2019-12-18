IPL 2020: Current squad and remaining money with each franchise ahead of auction

Its that time of the year again when top T20 cricketers turn millionaires overnight. Yes, it's IPL auction time. The day usually witnesses mixed experiences; while a few grab big contracts, a few big guns go unsold. What is guaranteed is unlimited fun for the cricket fans, across the globe, watching their favourite cricket stars go under the hammer.



As many as 332 players will be auctioned on Thursday. It is a mini-auction as it is a one-day affair this time with 73 spots up for grabs for the eight IPL teams.

Among the Indian players, Robin Uthappa - who was released from the Kolkata Knight Riders' squad - has the highest base price of INR 1.5 crore whereas three Indians - Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat - are in the INR 1 crore bracket and nine Indians are in the INR 50 Lakh bracket. All of them are capped players.

The highest bracket of the auction, INR 2 crore, includes only overseas players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, and Angelo Mathews.

One of the three sides that is yet to win the coveted IPL trophy - Kings XI Punjab - are expected to be the busiest on Thursday as they have the maximum balance left in their Balance. While multiple-time winners, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will bid only for their targetted players as they do not have a lot of slots available to fill in with new players.

Here is how the franchises stand ahead of the D-day in Kolkata:

Chennai Super Kings:

Balance: INR 14.6 crore

Slots Left:5

Overseas Slots:2

Existing squad: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, N Jagadeesan, M Vijay, Rituraj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif

Mumbai Indians

Balance: INR 13.05 crore

Slots Left:7

Overseas Slots:2

Existing squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aditya Tare (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Balance: INR 27.9 crore

Slots Left: 12

Overseas Slots: 6

Existing Squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals

Balance: INR 27.85 crore

Slots Left:11

Overseas Slots:5

Existing squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals

Balance: INR 28.9 crore

Slots Left:11

Overseas Slots:4

Existing squad: Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith, Sanju Samson (wk), Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Aaron

Kings XI Punjab

Balance: INR 42.7 crore

Slots Left:9

Overseas Slots:4

Existing squad: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, K. Gowtham, J. Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande

Kolkata Knight Riders

Balance: INR 35.65 crore

Slots Left:11

Overseas Slots:4

Existing squad: Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Balance: INR 17 crore

Slots Left: 7

Overseas Slots: 2

Existing squad: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Billy Stanlake