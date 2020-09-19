IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals: DC Full squad, DC Players to watch out for

Delhi capitals had no good time in the IPL right from the beginning despite having the good players with top A list players. The team could not make it to the finals in every season, however, gave a good performance entertaining the viewers. The team is led by Ravi Chandran Ashwin coached by Ricky Ponting.

The ever successful captain Ricky Ponting is expected to make the difference this time with all his experience. It remains to be seen, how the team will perform in the season. Let's have a look at the team profile. The team includes Full Squad Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Rishab Pant

The alternative wicketkeeper of the Indian team has played 54 Matches with a highest score of 128 and a strike rate of 162.69. He is the boon for the Delhi Capitals as he is the batsman with genuine wicketkeeper. Matches: 54 Runs: 1736

Shreyas Iyer

The right-handed batsman's name has not been heard however capable of batting on flat tracks and has a track record of 62 matches, 1681 runs best score of 96 with 126.96 strike rate. 62 Runs: 1681 Highest: 96 Strike rate: 126.96 Catches: 22

Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed batsman has quite a good record for his name who comes up in the top order with 160 matches with 4579 runs at a strike rate of 124.80 and he guest score if 97. The hard-hitting opener is expected to have a good time in the flat tracks in UAE.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Known for Mankad, Ashwin had the best time in bowling taking 125 wickets in 139 matches and the best figures of 4/34.