IPL 2020: "Dhoni wasn't even trying,' Sehwag slam CSK skipper for RR loss

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has criticised MS Dhoni's captaincy and approach during Chennai Super Kings' loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Batting first RR posted 216 for 7 in 20 overs. During the chase, Dhoni demoted himself in the batting order. Although he scored three straight sixes in the final over, it was too late by then and CSK ended up losing the match by 16 runs.



In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Sehwag has slammed Dhoni's tactics against RR. "The three sixes that MS Dhoni hit in the last over made it feel like CSK came close to the target, but the reality was something different. In the middle, it looked like Dhoni wasn't even trying to chase the target considering the number of dot balls he played.



I feel Dhoni could've batted higher up or even sent Ravindra Jadeja to bat after Sam Curran got out. The run-rate slowed down in the middle overs. If that hadn't happened and about 20-22 runs were required to win in the last over, the three sixes that Dhoni hit would've made people say 'wow, what a finish'," the 41-year-old added."



Further, Sehwag went on to insist that Dhoni made "strange decisions" in the first innings.



"Even while CSK were fielding, Dhoni's captaincy had some strange decisions. He continued giving overs to Jadeja and Piyush Chawla despite them leaking runs. The four overs that CSK's spinners bowled to Sanju Samson, put the game in Rajasthan's favour.



Dhoni then brought Lungi Ngidi who dismissed Samson a then Chawla was brought back into the attack. In his final two overs, Chawla only conceded 8 runs. This shows that Dhoni should've made these changes earlier," Sehwag, who represented the Delhi and Punjab in the IPL, added.



After CSK's loss in Sharjah on Tuesday, head coach Stephen Flemming defended Dhoni, who himself had explained why he chose to bat down the order.



"We have this question every year. He was in the 12th (14th) over, which is pretty much optimal time, and sort of batted accordingly. He is coming back from not playing a huge amount of cricket, so the expectations, to see him at his best, is gonna take some time. But you see him towards the end, he was very good," Flemming said in an interview after the game.



CSK's opening two matches of IPL 2020 have seen Dhoni bat quite down the order instead of his usual middle-order position. Dhoni, who batted at No. 7 against RR, said he has been doing so because of the long break he had in the lead up to India's T20 league.



"I haven't batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help. Also wanted to try different things, give opportunities to Sam. Have the opportunity to try different things. If it doesn't work, you can always go back to your strengths," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.



CSK next face Delhi Capitals on Friday in Dubai, while RR will take on Kings XI Punjab at the same Sharjah venue on Sunday.