IPL 2020: Left a vacation to come and play for SRH, glad I did, says Jason Holder

Jason Holder revealed he left a vacation to join Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as a replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The West Indian all-rounder, Holder, also said that he was glad to have received an opportunity to return to the tournament. After joining the SRH camp in the middle of IPL 2020, Holder finally received a chance to play when the 2016 champions SRH took on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial encounter. Holder immediately made an impact by picking up three vital wickets in his side's eight-wicket victory.

The 28-year-old Holder came into SRH's playing XI following an injury to Kane Williamson. Moreover, Holder's all-round skills added to SRH's much-needed reliability. Holder picked up the wickets of Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Riyan Parag, while he was also involved in getting Robin Uthappa run out. Holder was not needed to bat as David Warner-led SRH completed the successful chase of 155 runs with 11 balls and 8 wickets to spare, thanks to a fine 140-run unbeaten stand between Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar.

"Yeah, it's pleasing. Obviously, it had been a while since I played in the IPL. I wanted to get back to IPl for a long time. It was really good to get an opportunity here even though it was through an injury. Nevertheless, I am grateful for the opportunity. Glad I came in, I was able to make an impact on the game," Holder told Shankar during an interaction for IPL.

"I left vacation to come here and play, left the missus. It was hard enough making the decision to come over and play. I am glad I did and making use of the opportunity is a pleasing feeling," added Holder.

In his previous three IPL stints, Holder had not managed more than two wickets. But, Holder managed three wickets in his very first match for SRH in IPL 2020 and that has come as a boasting for the Hyderabad franchise. With a big margin win over RR on Thursday, SRH have now revived their IPL 2020 campaign.