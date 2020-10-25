IPL 2020: ‘Loss of loved ones hurt,’ Sachin lauds Mandeep, Nitiesh for playing despite personal loss

Sachin Tendulkar lauded Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Mandeep Singh and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the two played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday despite suffering personal losses.

Mandeep had lost his father on Friday while Nitish's father-in-law passed away during the same period, but the two chose to play the following day for their respective sides in the IPL 2020.

Nitish, who opened for KKR against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Abu Dhabi, scored a 53-ball 81, helping his side to reach a respectable total of 194 for 6 in 20 overs. After reaching the 50-run mark off 35 deliveries, Rana paid tribute to his father-in-law, who succumbed to cancer, in a heartwarming way. He opened his helmet, walked down the crease, and instead of raising the bat, he raised a KKR jersey (handed to him by one of his KKR teammates) with 'Surinder' written on the back of it.











KKR went on to defend their total after 29-year-old Varun Chakravarthy claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in T20s and DC fell short by as many as 59 runs.

Meanwhile, the second match of Saturday's doubleheader was played between KXIP and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The entire KXIP team is also wearing black armbands in Mandeep's father's honour. KXIP ensured they gave a fitting tribute to Mandeep's father as they defeated SRH by 12 runs in a record win in the ongoing IPL 2020. KXIP defended 126, which was the lowest total successfully defended by a team in the ongoing edition of the league.





Lost his father last night, but Mandy's out here to open! 🙌



Way to go, Mandy#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KXIPvSRH — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 24, 2020







Former Indian captain Tendulkar, who was in a similar situation during his playing days, was quick to hail the young players for their brave efforts.

"Loss of a loved one hurts, but what's more heartbreaking is when one doesn't get to say a final goodbye. Praying for @mandeeps12, @NitishRana_27, and their families to heal from this tragedy. Hats off for turning up today. Well played," Tendulkar tweeted.





Loss of a loved one hurts, but what's more heartbreaking is when one doesn't get to say a final goodbye. Praying for @mandeeps12, @NitishRana_27 and their families to heal from this tragedy. Hats off for turning up today. Well played. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 24, 2020







During the 1999 World Cup, Tendulkar lost his father. The Indian opener completed the rituals and flew back to the UK to be a part of the event. He announced his return by scoring a century against Kenya in a crucial encounter.