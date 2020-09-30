IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings slip down to bottom of the table after SRH register 1st win the season

After Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slipped down to the bottom of the points table.

After losing their opening two matches, which were against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), SRH finally got off the mark in IPL 2020 with a 15-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Abu Dhabi.



Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and put SRH to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow provided SRH the much-needed by adding 50+ runs inside seven overs. The two put up 77 runs before Delhi's spinner Amit Mishra dismissed SRH skipper, Warner, in the 10th over. Warner struck two sixes and three fours in his knock of 45 from 33 balls. Mishra struck again, two overs later, as he removed No. 3 batsman Manish Pandey, who scored mere three runs. New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who had missed SRH's previous two games due to injury, finally returned and his presence made a difference in the team's middle-order.



His 26-ball 41, which included five boundaries, powered SRH to a defendable total of 162 for 4 in 20 overs.



Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Delhi's explosive batsman Prithvi Shaw in the first over and thereby gave SRH a boasting start to the second innings. Afghanistan's spinner Rashid Khan finally joined the party as he picked three wickets and gave away just 14 runs in his quota of four overs. The other wicket-takers for SRH were T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed. Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, top-scored for Delhi with 34 from 31 balls.



"We lost the toss tonight and won the game, so feels good. Unfortunately, Mitch Marsh was injured and we had to figure out how to get overs in but young Abhishek Sharma came in. We have been working really hard in our training with the death bowling, and today they were fantastic because they can be called up at any stage. We need a bit of luck with the bat, around ten of them found the fielders. We pride ourselves on our running between the wickets. But in this heat, running does take a toll. I did hit some good shots, and I told the analyst that it only found the fielders," said SRH captain Warner at the post-match interview.



After Tuesday's match, Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the points table and are the only side to have not lost a match yet in IPL 2020. Having played three matches each, the likes of SRH, Mumbai Indians (MI), CSK, and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have all won just one game. With the poorest net run-rate (-0.840), CSK are currently placed at the bottom of the table.



RR will aim to maintain their winning momentum when they take on KKR on Wednesday in Dubai. Meanwhile, SRH's next match is against CSK, which is scheduled to take place on Friday.

