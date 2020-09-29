IPL 2020, RR vs KKR: Dhoni is one of the best, never try to play like him, says Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has been instrumental with the bat and has been a key figure in Rajasthan Royals' wins in their opening games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Coming at crucial No. 3, Samson scored 74 off 32 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 42-ball 85 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). He was awarded the Player of the Match in both the games. His knock against KXIP, which included seven sixes and four boundaries, was extra special because he helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) register the record the highest-ever run chase in the IPL. Steven Smith's RR chased down KXIP's target of 224 with four wickets and three balls to spare.

After Samson's exploits against KXIP, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, called the Kerala batsman the 'next MS Dhoni'.

Tharoor's tweet received mixed reactions, but the most notable ones came from former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Kerala's fast bowler Sreesanth.

"He is not next Dhoni, he is @IamSanjuSamson, the one and only. He should have been playing from 2015 regularly in all formats. Please don't compare him, If he had given the right opportunities then, he would have been playing like this for India and would have won world cups ..but," tweeted Sreesanth.

Gambhir, who has been backing Samson to be India's future star, wrote," Sanju Samson doesn't need to be next to anyone. He will be 'the' Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket."

On the eve of RR's IPL 2020 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai, Samson, who has scored 159 runs in two innings at an excellent strike-rate of over 210, has said "no one should try to play like" Dhoni.

"It is not at all easy to play like MS Dhoni, and I think one should not try to play like him, that's what I will suggest to anyone. We should leave him aside; he is one of the best cricketers to have played the game. I never think about me playing like MS Dhoni and what I would really love to be is more like myself and just understand what is Sanju Samson and just be myself whenever I play a game," Samson told reporters in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.