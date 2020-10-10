IPL 2020: Steve Smith gives an update on Ben Stokes' availability after RR's huge loss to DC

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith gave an update on Ben Stokes after his side's loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Friday.

After winning their opening two games in Sharjah, RR suffered a 46-run loss at the venue after they failed to chase down DC's target of 185. Rahul Tewatia top-scored for RR with his knock of 38 from 29 balls before Smith's side was bowled out for 138 in 19.4 overs.

At the post-match presentation, when Smith was asked about Stokes' availability, the RR skipper replied," Ben Stokes comes out of quarantine tomorrow, we play day after. He hasn't had any practice. So, we will need to have a chat around that."

Stokes, who has missed IPL 2020's initial couple of weeks as he wanted to be with his ailing father in New Zealand, reached UAE on Sunday (Oct. 4). RR's next match is scheduled to take place on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Having lost all their last four games, Stokes' addition would come as a boast for RR. With two wins in six matches, RR are currently placed in seventh place in the IPL 2020 points table.

Speaking about their loss to DC, Smith admitted that his side has not been doing well in pressure situations. "We are not playing good enough over the 40 overs, and not executing when the pressure is coming on and you can't win many games that way. The bowlers did a good job, and I don't think the wicket was as good as it has been here, a bit sloppy tonight, and we gave away 10-15 extra runs. We have to remain positive, turn things around quickly. At the moment it doesn't seem to be going our way. I'm not batting too well either. I did feel good tonight with the bat but didn't get hold of one that I feel like I should have," added Smith at the same interview.

DC are the only side to have bagged five wins in as many as six matches. With 10 points, the Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently at the top of the points table, ahead of Mumbai Indians and SRH.

After leading DC to a great win in Sharjah on Friday, Shreyas admitted that he is enjoying captaining the Delhi side because his teammates have made his job easy.

"I'm really happy with the way we came out in the second innings. We thought it was an under par score but it was stopping on the wicket and the bowlers executed their plans really well. We were also going to bowl first with the dew factor, but thankfully it went in our favour. I am enjoying captaincy because the players make it really easy, especially the bowlers.

Even the way the support staff is managing the team meetings is commendable. I think the mixture in our team is really good and we have worked really hard on this. The boys have shared their thoughts pre-tour and their strengths and weaknesses. I am happy with how we are progressing and hoping to maintain the momentum. We can't take anything lightly and need to come with our plans, execute them well," added Shreyas.