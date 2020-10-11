IPL 2020: Tewatia, Parag register record as RR win a nail-bitter against SRH

Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag shared an unbeaten 85-run stand to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a nail-biting encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday.

It was the joint-second highest unbeaten sixth wicket successful stand in the IPL. Even Steven Smith and James Faulkner had shared an unbeaten stand of 85 runs to help RR beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2014. The record holders are Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard, who had built an unbeaten stand of 122 runs for the sixth wicket to help Mumbai Indians register a win over RCB in IPL 2012.

Chasing SRH's target of 159 on Sunday, RR had not a poor start as they lost their top three batsmen inside five overs. While SRH fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed removed both the RR openers – Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler – RR skipper Steve Smith was run out for a six-ball five. Sanju Samson struck three fours as he scored 26 from 25 balls. Eventually, it was the young pair of Tewatia and Parag, who turned tables around in the second innings. RR needed 65 runs off the final five overs.

They managed to score 11 runs off the 16th over, which was bowled by Khaleel. The following over was a big one as they added 18 more runs to their scoreline. Off Sandeep Sharma's bowling, Tewatia started the over with a six before Parag struck two fours later in the over. The two scored 28 runs off the next two overs and brought down the final equation to eight from six. Tewatia and Parag remained unbeaten on 45 from 28 and 42 from 26 respectively as RR sealed the game with five wickets and one ball to spare.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Parag said," When Rahul bhaiya came into bat, the main motto was to take it deep. The last four overs, even Rashid had one. We planned for Rahul bhaiya to take on Rashid and it worked out in the end. When I went in to bat, after a few balls, I had a clear mind that I wanted to go after the 16th over. Rashid was bowling well, the spinners were bowling well, the wicket was slow as well. We just had to target the fast bowlers and the plan worked out perfectly.

That's my routine, I like to run out to bat as it pumps me up. I'm a big dreamer. I dream situations like these. Facing this feels a lot more real to me. Love these situations. Whenever the team needs me, I put my hand up and raise to the occasion. That's the Bihu dance, the traditional dance of Assam. Some of the Assamese boys were up there as well, had a bit of fun after the game."

After the Sunday's game, RR and SRH now both have secured three wins in seven matches. With a better net run-rate, SRH are placed fifth in the IPL points table, one spot above RR.