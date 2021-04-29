IPL 2021: Andrew Tye must have felt something before deciding to leave, we respect it, says RR's Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler Jaydev Unadkat has assured that the overseas players leaving the RR camp in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has not had any negative influence on the team.

Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone have left RR's bio-bubble to return to their respective countries amid the COVID-19 crisis in India. Apart from them, RR have also suffered setbacks in the form of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes' ruling out of the tournament due to injuries.

Reacting to Tye's decision to fly back to Australia, Unadkat has said that the Australian player must have a strong reason behind taking that decision and everyone at RR are supportive in such situations.

"If an Andrew Tye decides to go home he must have felt something in his mind and it's right on his part, people are supposed to feel a lot of things, people are supposed to be anxious sometimes and mind you it's not easy to be in a bubble especially when you are alone and your family is out there back home. If an individual is capable enough and the mindset is right, the franchise is doing everything it can to be honest. I must tell you that management has given us to talk about any matter.

The atmosphere is positive, I don't see a lot of negativities being spread around. We are expected to perform there on the ground so negativity doesn't help that. We are getting to play the game which is in itself a blessing at the moment for all the first-class cricketers and players who are actually waiting to play cricket," Unadkat told India Today in an interview.

As per the rules of bio-secure bubbles, players are not supposed to mingle or talk to anyone on the outside. As a result, the team has been bonding well, according to Unadkat, who has been with RR since 2018.

"To be honest we are actually coming together really well, we are bonding really well because being in a bubble we are not supposed to talk to anyone or meet anyone from outside the team. So team room visits are a lot more frequent, we guys talk a lot more in the practice session as well and talking about our camp the atmosphere is still very positive, everyone takes each other's decision positively," Unadkat added.

RR suffered a seven-wicket loss to reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. RR have a two-day rest before their next IPL 2021 game, which is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. It will be a clash between the bottom two teams of the table. With one win in six matches, SRH are present at the bottom of the table, while seven-placed RR have secured two victories in six matches.