IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of 57 players bought by 8 franchises

The Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction saw 57 slots filled out of the available 61 in Chennai on Thursday.

Every team exhausted their overseas quota, so there are eight overseas players in each side. Only Rajasthan Royals (24) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (22) did not hit the 25-player limit.

Among the notable signings, South Africa's Chris Morris became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions. The all-rounder was bought by RR for a whopping price of INR 16.25 crore. Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was bought by RCB for INR 14.25 crore.

Steven Smith, who was released by RR after a disappointing IPL 2020, was signed by Delhi Capitals (DC) for a budget-friendly price of INR 220 lakh.

Here is the full list of players bought at the auction ahead of IPL 2021:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): K Gowtham (9.25 crore), Moeen Ali (7 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (50 lakh), K Bhagath Varma (20 lakh), C Hari Nishaanth (20 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (20 lakh)

Delhi Capitals (DC): Tom Curran (5.25 crore), Steven Smith (2.2 crore), Sam Billings (2 crore), Umesh Yadav (1 crore), Ripal Patel (20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (20 lakh), Lukman Meriwala (20 lakh), M Siddharth (20 lakh)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Shakib Al Hasan (3.2 crore), Harbhajan Singh (2 crore), Ben Cutting (75 lakh), Karun Nair (50 lakh), Pawan Negi (50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (20 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (20 lakh)

Mumbai Indians (MI): Nathan Coulter Nile (5 crore), Adam Milne (3.2 crore), Piyush Chawla (2.4 crore), James Neesham (50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (20 lakh), Marco Jansen (20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (20 lakh)

Punjab Kings (PK): Jhye Richardson (14 crore), Riley Meredith (8 crore), Shahrukh Khan (5.25 crore), Moises Henriques (4.2 crore), Dawid Malan (1.5 crore), Fabian Allen (75 lakh), Jalaj Saxena (30 lakh), Saurabh Kumar (20 lakh), Utkarsh Singh (20 lakh)

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Chris Morris (16.25 crore), Shivam Dube (4.4 crore), Chetan Sakariya (1.2 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (1 crore), Liam Livingstone (75 lakh), Akash Singh (20 lakh), KC Cariappa (20 lakh), Kuldip Yadav (20 lakh)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Kyle Jamieson (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (14.25 crore), Dan Christian (4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (20 lakh), KS Bharat (20 lakh)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kedar Jadhav (2 crore), Mujeeb ur Rahman (1.5 crore), J Suchith (30 lakh)

The 14th edition of IPL is expected to start in April but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to decide on the venues for IPL 2021.