IPL 2021: Dhoni after CSK's last-ball win – We've rectified the problems we had

MS Dhoni said Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had rectified the issues they had after CSK pulled off a last-ball victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday.



CSK chased down KKR's target of 172 with two wickets to spare on the final ball of the match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Chennai's top three batsmen, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, and Moeen Ali scored 40, 43 and 32 respectively before CSK suffered a middle-order collapse. In the end, a cameo from Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an eight-ball 22, pushed CSK closer to the finish line.









In the post-match presentation, Dhoni said that considering Abu Dhabi's hot and humid conditions, he used his pacers in shorter spells.

"So a terrific game at the end of the day. It was good cricket from both sides and it was a pleasure for the spectators. I think in patches we bowled well. Bowlers took responsibility. Not to forget it was hot and humid. It was hot and humid - it's not easy for the fast bowlers. We tried to give them smaller spells - one or two over spells - to keep their energy level up. We did pretty well in bowling. 170 was a par score. It was not like yesterday's game where the wicket was slow," said Dhoni after CSK's two-wicket win on Sunday over KKR.

CSK have now reclaimed the top spot in the IPL 2021 table. With 16 points in 10 matches, they are level with Delhi Capitals (DC) but are at the top because of their superior net run rate.

"When Jadeja was bowling you could figure out it was coming on well and was not stopping. But the kind of start we got, I think KKR deserve an upper hand for making a game out of it. Initially, we were also worried about how the wicket will be. But quite a few times what I've seen personally is when you keep playing on the same wicket and as the tournament progresses at times the groundsmen are slightly more worried so they put more water and maybe roll it harder than usual because they're not worried about the grass dying.

I think that could be one of the reasons why the wicket played better against the spinners today. I don't think they'll be using the wicket again - it'll get some rest, so that could be the reason. It gives immense pleasure to say we have rectified the problems we had and it's good to be on the winning side," added Dhoni, who as a batsman did not have a great outing.









Dhoni, who scored a four-ball one, has just 52 runs in seven innings this season.

CSK next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who are placed at the bottom of the table, on Thursday (Sept. 30) in Sharjah.