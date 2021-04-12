IPL 2021: He's back like a 'champion', Shikhar Dhawan praises Prithvi Shaw after DC's win over CSK

Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Shikhar Dhawan heaped praise on his opening partner Prithvi Shaw, saying the young batsman has made a comeback like a "champion."

In DC's opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Shaw and Dhawan shared a 138-run stand during their side's chase of 189.

While Dhawan produced a Man of the Match performance, scoring 85 off 54 balls, Shaw scored 38-ball 72. Shaw scored at a strike rate close to 190 and his knock was inclusive of nine fours and three sixes. The two set up the platform for the remaining batsmen as Delhi sealed the game by seven wickets and eight deliveries to spare.

"It was lovely to watch Prithvi bat so effortlessly and timing the ball so nicely. He went through a bad patch earlier and has come back as a champion. He did so well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scored so many centuries and a double century as well. And now, he has brought the same form in IPL. I am so happy to see him perform that well," Dhawan told DC's media on Monday.

After scoring just 228 runs in 13 innings last season in the IPL, Shaw went on to struggle during India's tour of Australia. As a result, the Mumbai batsman was dropped from the Indian team. Shaw earlier revealed that soon after he had returned from Australia, he had begun to train with Pravin Amre and wanted to rectify his mistakes before the commencement of India's domestic season. He not only led Mumbai in the absence of Shreyas Iyer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but also broke many records with the bat.

Speaking about DC's excellent start in the IPL 2021, Dhawan said," Starting a season on such a high note increases the team's confidence tremendously. There's a positive vibe in the dressing room now. We prepared well for the match and everything fell into place nicely. I am very happy with the team's and my own performance. Looking forward to the next game."

DC's regular skipper Iyer has been ruled out of the underway tournament because of a shoulder injury. He underwent surgery just a day before the start of IPL 2021 and has begun his rehabilitation. In Iyer's absence, DC have named Rishabh Pant their captain.

When asked about Pant's captaincy during DC's game against CSK, Dhawan responded,"We are missing Shreyas Iyer, and I am glad that his surgery went well. But I am very happy for Rishabh Pant. He is a young Captain and it's a great thing that he has got a win in his first match as Captain. He was very calm and composed while leading the side. He made good changes as well and I am sure that with experience, he's only going to get more refined."

DC are among the three franchises that have not won the IPL trophy yet. The other two teams are Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Dhawan, who has scored over 5,000 runs in the IPL, went on to add that Delhi can win the title with the continued support from their fans.

"I would like to thank the fans for their love and wishes and tell them to keep supporting us the way they have been doing and continue to be a part of the DC family. And with the fans' support, we will surely win and bring the trophy home," added Dhawan.

DC's next fixture in the IPL 2021 is scheduled to take place on April 15 (Thursday) against RR at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.