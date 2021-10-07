IPL 2021: MS Dhoni unsure if he'll play for CSK next season

MS Dhoni is unsure if he'll play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season.



With two more teams coming up in the tournament, Dhoni said "there are a lot of uncertainties" regarding his future at CSK. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been associated with CSK since the inaugural edition, except for the two seasons (2016 and 2017) when the Chennai side was suspended for match fixing.

Dhoni's CSK have already qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2021. CSK's final group match is currently underway in Dubai against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Punjab captain KL Rahul won the toss and put CSK to bat.

During the toss, when Dhoni was asked if he'll play for CSK next season, he replied,"Well you can see me in yellow, but whether I'll be playing for CSK there are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up. We don't know the retention policy.

We don't know how many foreigners, Indian players we can retain, the money cap that every player will be cutting from the kitty. So there are a lot of uncertainties. Unless the rules are in place you can't really decide that. So we will wait for it to happen and hopefully, it will be good for everyone."

As of now, it has been reported that the IPL is going to allow every franchise to retain two players in their squad. Moreover, franchises may also be allowed to use Right To Match (RTM) for one or two players. A final decision on the matter will be declared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK have won three titles (2010 and 2011) and have qualified for the playoffs in each of their seasons except the 2020 campaign. CSK also hold the record of playing the most number of finals in the IPL – 8, two more than reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI), who are the most successful team in the IPL with five titles.