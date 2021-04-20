IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Liam Livingstone flies back to England due to bio-bubble fatigue

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting all-rounder Liam Livingstone flew back home because of fatigue 'accumulated over the past year' due to the bio-bubbles, the franchise broke the news on social media.

Livingstone left for England following RR's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday.

"Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can," wrote RR on its official Twitter account.





Even though Livingstone did not feature in RR's opening three matches in the IPL 2021, he was being considered to be key for the franchise. With the UK adding India to its travel 'red list' following the second wave that has hit the country, Livingstone will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine on arrival in the UK.

"One needs to understand that most cricketers have been inside the bio-bubble for a long time, so such cases might happen. Mental fatigue needs to be addressed by the players and people around them in these tough times," an official from the Indian cricket board was quoted, as saying in an interview with Sportstar.

This latest development has further reduced RR's overseas camp and co-incidentally, all the three unavailable players are from England. The 2008 champions lost Ben Stokes to a finger injury after their first game of the season. They are also without English fast bowler Jofra Archer for at least the initial phase of the tournament.

Archer, who sustained an injury in January while cleaning at his home, recently underwent surgery on his hand and is back to training in England. However, it is still uncertain when he will return to action.

RR's current available overseas players are England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, South Africa duo of Chris Morris and David Miller, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahaman and Australia's medium-pacer, Andrew Tye.

Having played three matches in the ongoing 14th edition of the tournament, the Sanju Samson-led RR have managed to secure just one win. RR kickstarted their IPL 2021 campaign with a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) before they bounced back to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC). CSK defeated RR comprehensively by 45 runs in Mumbai on Monday.

RR next play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.