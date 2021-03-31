IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi Capitals in Shreyas Iyer's absence

Delhi Capitals (DC) announced Rishabh Pant as their captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Tuesday.

DC's regular skipper Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 14th edition of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. He is reportedly set to undergo surgery on April 8, a day before the commencement of the IPL 2021. Iyer dislocated his left shoulder during the recently concluded One-Day International (ODI) series between India and England.

While the 23-year-old Pant has led his state team Delhi in the past, he is set to make his captaincy debut in the IPL.

"I would like to wish Shreyas a speedy recovery. Under Shreyas' captaincy, our team reached newer heights, and he is going to be missed immensely. In his absence, the franchise has collectively picked Rishabh to lead the team this year. While it has come under unfortunate circumstances, it is a tremendous opportunity for him to grow further. I wish him all the best in his new role," DC Chairman & Co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said.

"There is no doubt that Shreyas Iyer's leadership and batting will be missed this year, and we hope to see him back on the field soon. Delhi Capitals as a team plays a passionate and fearless brand of cricket, and Rishabh Pant embodies that best. The Delhi team has played an important role in his growth as a cricketer, just like he has played an equally important role in the growth of the Delhi team. I wish Rishabh and the team good luck," said team co-owner Parth Jindal.

Pant, who is the vice-captain of DC, has been associated with the team since 2016.

Speaking about his new role, Pant said, "Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals."

Meanwhile, Iyer also said that he knew Pant would be ideal to lead Delhi in the IPL 2021. "When I sustained the shoulder injury, and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job. He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team. I'm going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout," Iyer was quoted, as saying in an interview with DC's media.

The previous two seasons under Shreyas' leadership have been incredible, and the results speak for themselves. This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role that comes with a lot more responsibility. The coaching group is excited to work with him, and we can't wait for the season to get started," Ricky Ponting said.

DC's opening game in the IPL 2021 is against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.