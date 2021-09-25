IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer on batting with Rishabh Pant – 'Relaxes me at the other end'

Shreyas Iyer has said Rishabh Pant's presence at the other end "relaxes" him while batting together for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Iyer and Pant put up 62 runs for the third wicket and helped DC put up a respectable total of 154 after they were asked to bat by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi. Delhi lost both their openers – Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan – inside powerplay. Pant joined Shreyas at the crease at 21 for 2.

While Pant scored run-a-ball 24, Shreyas scored a vital 32-ball 43. The No. 3 batsman was eventually named the Player of the Match after the Delhi bowlers defended the total by restricting Rajasthan at 121 for 6 in 20 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shreyas said that all he did was back his instincts, see the ball closely and target the gaps.

After DC's win, Shreyas was asked about Shaw and Dhawan's failure on Saturday. To which, he responded," Both of them are aggressive batsmen, just didn't work out for them today. Whenever they get going they give us a good start. Today unfortunately it didn't happen, so I was like we have to build a partnership here. And then Rishabh came in and we got a partnership of 50 runs."

"We've been batting for the last five years together playing for the same franchise. The camaraderie and gelling has happened pretty awesome over the last few years. He takes on the bowler as soon as he comes in. Really relaxes me at the other end. That communication has been set," added Shreyas, who scored an unbeaten 47 off 41 in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021.





Another game, another win and importantly, another fantastic team effort. Let's keep the momentum going, boys @DelhiCapitals 💪#DCvRR pic.twitter.com/adj7GNgx9b — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 25, 2021





The match against SRH earlier this week was Shreyas' first competitive appearance since March. Just before the 14th edition of IPL went underway in India in April, Shreyas had undergone a shoulder surgery. He not only missed the first phase of the IPL 2021 but also was not selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

On returning, Shreyas has registered two 40-plus scores and feels "amazing" right now.

"I'm feeling amazing. The last four months were really hectic, but once I got out of it the mindset has been strong and I've been in a good mindspace. Enjoying the process and the routines I've been doing for the last month, and thankfully it's showing on the ground. Thankfully I've got a close-knit family and friends. They never made me feel I was going through an injury. I was positive throughout and even they motivated me to do my work. Once the rehab started, everything was strong. The power came in quicker than I thought," said Shreyas.

With the 33-run win over RR on Saturday, DC returned to the top of the IPL 2021 table. From 10 matches, DC have 16 points. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who still have a game in hand, are placed second, with 14 points, ahead of third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with 10 points and fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with eight points.