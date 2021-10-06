IPL 2021: Uncapped West Indian all-rounder joins CSK as Sam Curran's replacement

West Indies' uncapped bowler Dominic Drakes has joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a replacement for injured Sam Curran for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.



An all-rounder from Barbados, Drakes has played 25 List A matches, one First-Class game and 19 T20 games so far. The left-handed medium pacer has bagged 20 wickets in T20s, 26 in the 50-over format and two scalps in First-Class.

After CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) last weekend, Curran complained of back pain. The England player then underwent scans that revealed the injury. The young all-rounder is expected to fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB's medical team.

The bad timing of the injury meant, Curran has also been ruled out of the T20 World Cup. The ECB has added his brother, Tom, to England's squad for the ICC event.

The England players and management not at the IPL arrived at their Muscat base earlier today and will remain in Oman until Oct. 16 before moving to Dubai for the start of the tournament.

The 23-year-old Englishman, who has also been ruled out of CSK's remaining matches in the IPL 2021, has said that he is gutted to have received the news before thanking the CSK fans for their support over the last two seasons.

"Unfortunately, I have received gutting news that I will, unfortunately, be missing the remainder of the IPL season and the World Cup. Extremely gutted...absolutely loved my time with Chennai this season. The boys are doing extremely well. It hasn't really sunk in yet but I'm leaving with the team in a fantastic space.

The boys are playing really good cricket. I want to be supporting them from where I am in the next few days. Once it's all sunk in, I'll definitely be supporting the team and I'm sure they can go all the way and lift the trophy. Just want to say a massive thank you to all the Chennai Super Kings fans, I've absolutely loved all your support in the last two seasons I've been playing. It won't be long until I'm back running, bowling and batting in front of all you guys. I'll be back stronger, until then stay safe. Cheers guys," Sam Curran told CSK.

CSK next take on Punjab Kings in their last league game of the IPL 2021 on Oct. 7 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.