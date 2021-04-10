IPL 2021: When will Axar Patel return? Delhi Capitals offer update ahead of CSK vs DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) have offered an update on Axar Patel, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, saying the left-arm spinner is doing well and will soon be ready to re-join the team.

Even before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 went underway in India on Friday (April 9), a total of four players had contracted the virus. Axar, Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders), and Royal Challengers Bangalore's duo of Devdutt Padikkal and Daniel Sams. Apart from these players, a few ground staff of Wankhede Stadium and production members had also tested positive for the virus.

Despite these setbacks, the 14th edition of the tournament began on Friday in Chennai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kickstarted their campaign with a nail-biting win by two wickets over reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI). Rohit Sharma's MI have not won their opening fixture since 2012.

Ahead of DC's season-opener game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, Delhi's director Mustafa Ghouse said that Axar has entered the 10th day of his quarantine process and is expected to join the team soon.

"Ya, Axar is better. Saturday will be day 10 of his quarantine process. Hopefully 3-4 more days, a couple of negative tests and he will be ready to join the team. We are running tests on him over the next few days to know how quickly we can get him back, available for selection," Ghouse told Sports Today in an interview.

Axar had checked-in in DC's team hotel in Mumbai with a negative test result on March 28. But the 27-year-old spinner returned a positive test in his second COVID-19 test.

"He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28 with a negative report. His report from the 2nd COVID test came positive. He is in isolation at a designated medical care facility," DC had said in their statement.

In the same interview, Ghouse went on to reveal that Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to shoulder injury, has been in constant touch with his teammates and head coach Ricky Ponting. DC captain Iyer dislocated his shoulder left shoulder during the first One-Day International (ODI) between India and England last month. He recently underwent surgery and has got sensation back in his hand.

"Shreyas is better. He has got sensation back in his hand which is the most important factor after the surgery. He is gutted that he is not part of the team. He is in constant touch with the boys and Ricky. All we have to do now is make sure that he is on the path of recovery and getting back to playing at the level he has been before," Ghouse added.

Under the leadership of Iyer, DC made it to their maiden IPL final last year. DC ended up losing to Mumbai Indians (MI), who bagged a record fifth title. In the absence of Iyer, Rishabh Pant has been named the captain for IPL 2021.

Pant and Co. Are set to face three-time champions CSK on Saturday in Mumbai. While CSK have a huge lead of 15-8 in the head-to-head over DC, MS Dhoni's side had lost both their fixtures against Delhi last season.