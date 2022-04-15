IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being closely monitored by the medical team of the franchise, the IPL confirmed on Friday.

This is the first confirmed positive Covid-19 case in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.

"Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," the league said in a statement.

It's not for the first time that the cash-rich league has been affected by the coronavirus.Two years back, the IPL had to be postponed due to the first wave of the pandemic.The season was played later in the year in the UAE.

In 2021, the IPL season had to be stopped mid-way after several players tested positive inside the bio-bubbles. The tournament was completed later that year again in the UAE.

However, with cases declining before the start of IPL 2022, the organisers decided to hold it again in India and more precisely in four stadiums of Maharashtra. While the 25 per cent capacity of crowds are allowed in the stadiums, the teams are still in strict bio-bubbles.

Delhi Capitals have so far played 4 matches, winning two and losing two. They are currently at the 7th spot on the points table. The Rishabh Pant led side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at the Wankhede in Mumbai.