IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis has got everyone's respect in RCB, says Glenn Maxwell

Faf du Plessis has everyone's respect in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dressing room, Glenn Maxwell has said.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, RCB announced du Plessis as Virat Kohli's successor. Kohli, who led RCB for a decade, stepped down from the role at the end of the last season.

Maxwell, who has missed RCB's opening three games, is set to join the side for their clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. The Australian batsman recently got married to long-time girlfriend Vini Raman.

"We're really happy with Faf (du Plessis) at the helm. We think he's going to do a great job for the franchise and even the way he started, you can tell he's got the respect of everyone in the room. Not only does he lead by example, with his actions, but he also performs really well. To have a guy of his quality and caper up the top of the order is something that's great for the franchise. And hopefully, the senior guys around can help him out as well," said Maxwell, who was one of the three players retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2022.

RCB retained Kohli, and Mohammed Siraj along with Maxwell ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

"So, it's not just him [Faf] shouldering all that workload we'd potentially have seen in the previous years at RCB. To have, I suppose, a solid leadership group behind him to sort of feel like it's not just him out there having to shoulder all the load. Hopefully, we can help him out at different stages. But we're very fortunate with the squad that we've got. We believe it's a winning squad," the Australian all-rounder added further while speaking on RCB's 'Bold Diaries'.

Even though Maxwell's three-day mandatory quarantine got completed in time for RCB's game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, he could not play because of a Cricket Australia embargo that stated no contracted Australian cricketer to play in the IPL until April 6.

IPL 2022: I can't wait to get back out there, says Glenn Maxwell

Speaking about his fitness, Maxwell says he is glad if he looks fit because he does not "Exactly feel it."

"I haven't done much over the last few weeks. I was looking forward to getting over here. I know I had a week from when I landed to the first game that I was playing, so, I wanted to do that as preparation time and know that I can get myself up to match ready for that first game. I just can't wait for the night to get back out there with the guys," said Maxwell.

The T20 World Cup winner also said that he was in constant touch with RCB's coaches throughout the auction as he wanted to be "heavily involved" in moulding the team for the new campaign.

"I think that was a big part of the three guys that were retained. We had to have those guys involved to make sure we had the right balance going forward with that squad and we are really happy with the squad that we have accumulated," said Maxwell.

Glenn Maxwell: Dinesh Karthik gives RCB the needed batting depth

Veteran batter Dinesh Karthik has been RCB's hero in their last two games and Maxwell couldn't be happier for the "old fella".

One step at a time ✨ pic.twitter.com/Mtjt2c0HDB — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 6, 2022

In the same interview, when Maxwell was asked to pick an exciting talent this season, he named RCB's Anuj Rawat.

"I've been watching, and I think Anuj Rawat our own (youngster), he's very exciting. Who I have been really excited by actually, was one of the old fellas, Dinesh Karthik. He's been awesome. Just come in great form. Old fella's still doing it. I played with him in 2013 in Mumbai. Nine years later, we find ourselves back in the same change room. So, to see him go really well, and start well for us is awesome for us. We love having that depth in our batting order and he certainly gives it to us," added Maxwell.

Maxwell, who joined RCB ahead of the 2020 season, finished with 513 runs at a strike rate of 144.10.