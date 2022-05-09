IPL 2022 MS Dhoni healps praise on 2 CSK players after 91-run win over DC

MS Dhoni heaped praise on two young Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowlers after their big win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday.



CSK thrashed DC by 91 runs at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The victory pulled them one place up to No. 8 in the points table.

DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and asked CSK to bat. The lost toss turned into a blessing for Dhoni and Co as they posted 208 for 6 in 20 overs. Eventual Player of the Match Devon Conway top scored with his knock of 87 off 49 deliveries. He struck at a strike rate of 177.55 as he hit five sixes and seven fours.

CSK bowlers produced a collective effort as they never allowed a Delhi batter to settle in the middle. Openers David Warner and KS Bharat, who threatened at the beginning, were sent back inside the powerplay overs. The next two batsmen Mitchell Marsh and Pant were also removed at the correct time. Marsh scored 25 off 20, while Pant scored a quick-fire 21. Following that, only Shardul Thakur scored in double digits. The former CSK all-rounder scored 25 off 19 balls.

CSK's opening bowling duo Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh had a great outing against DC. They made two dismissals each and bowled quite economically to help CSK secure their fourth victory in the IPL 2022.

"It would have been better if we would have had a win like this somewhere early. It was a perfect game. The batters did really well. It was a toss where we wanted to win and field first, but in the heart, I was fine to lose the toss. The ball stops and comes, and it behaves only after 13-14 overs. Everybody contributed a bit. Runs on the board really help, and it was important to restrict their big-hitters. Both Simarjeet and Mukesh have taken time to mature. They have the capability, the more they play, the better they'll get at game sense," said Dhoni after CSK's big win on Sunday.

Mukesh has played 10 out of CSK's 11 games in the ongoing season. The fast bowler has picked up 13 wickets, including a four-wicke haul. Simarjeet, who made his IPL debut this season, has three scalps in three games.









Dhoni struck two sixes and a four in his eight-ball 21 before taking two catches behind the wickets in the second innings.

"It is ultimately about reading which is a good delivery to bowl and which is a delivery to not bowl. In T20 cricket, it is all about knowing which delivery not to bowl. I don't like going in and hitting straightaway. But with only 12 deliveries left, if a few of us contribute with scores of 8 off 2, it helps.

But scoring just 2 or 3 runs doesn't help. I am not a big fan of maths. Even in school I wasn't good at it. Thinking of the NRR doesn't help. You just want to enjoy the IPL. When two other teams are playing, you don't want to be under pressure and thinking. You just have to think about what to do in the next game. If we make the playoffs, great. But even if we don't it's not the end of the world," added Dhoni.





IPL 2022: We were outplayed in all departments, says Rishabh Pant

Meanwhile, Pant admitted that his side was "outplayed in all departments" by Dhoni and Co.

"I think they outplayed us in all departments. As Delhi Capitals we have played a lot of close games, there had to be a game where there is a massive difference between the two sides and unfortunately we are on the receiving end. I thought we were getting better but that is not the case. The only thing we can look forward to is the next three matches, if we win them then we will qualify.

There is a fair bit going on amongst us, especially Covid and we had few stomach infections, but we are not making an excuse and we just want to keep improving. Right now we can be more positive and that's what we are going to be talking about to the boys, let's be more proactive and let's be in a good frame of mind to make good decisions in the next few matches," said Pant at the post-match presentation.

CSK are scheduled to next play Mumbai Indians (MI), who have already been eliminated from IPL 2022), on Thursday (May 12) at Wankhede Stadium. DC, on the other hand, take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday.