IPL 2022: RR's Yuzvendra Chahal reveals 2 incidents of being bullied by MI teammates

Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed a spine-chilling incident, where he was bullied by a fellow cricketer during an Indian Premier League (IPL) party in 2013.

Back then, Chahal was with Mumbai Indians (MI). He had a near-death experience when the "very drunk" cricketer hung him from a balcony on the 15th floor of a hotel in Bengaluru.

Speaking to his Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate Ravichandran Ashwin in a video, Chahal narrated the incident, which he had kept as a secret until now.

"I never told this story, from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This was from 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won't say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me from the balcony.

"And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water," said Chahal in the video shared by RR on social media.

"Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been the slightest of mistakes, I would've fallen down," the India spinner added further.

Chahal: In 2011, Symonds, Franklin tied my hands, legs and gagged me

Chahal narrated another horrific and rather dangerous incident when two of his teammates at MI – Andrew Symonds and James Franklin – tied, gagged, and left him in that state for an entire night in a hotel in 2011.

"It was in 2011 after winning champions League in a Chennai hotel. He [Andrew Symonds] had drunk a lot of "fruit juice" (laughs). I was with him, only. James Franklin and he tied my hands and legs, and said 'now you have to open'. They were in so much masti they had taped my mouth and forgot all about me.

Party got over and in the morning, when a cleaner came, he saw me and freed me. They asked from when have I been here like this and I told them, 'from the night itself."

Moreover, Franklin and Symonds never apologised to Chahal. "They said sometimes when they drink juice so much, they can't handle it and they can't remember anything".

Chahal, who was bought by MI in 2011, made his IPL debut only in 2013. The leg spinner has so far represented three franchises in the tournament – MI, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and now RR.