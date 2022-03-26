IPL 2022: There's Always tension when Dhoni is batting, says Iyer after KKR beat CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer praised MS Dhoni after his side's win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday.



Dhoni scored his 24th IPL half-century but CSK ended up losing the IPL 2022 opener to KKR by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium.

The former CSK skipper top-scored with his knock of 50 as the defending champions managed to put just 131 runs on the board. In reply, KKR skipper Iyer remained not out on 20 off 19, while opening batsman Ajinkya Rahane scored a 34-ball 44. KKR chased down the total with six wickets and nine deliveries remaining.









"There is always tension when MS Dhoni is batting. I knew momentum was going to shift towards them with the dew around. It was difficult to grip the ball. I'm enjoying the new franchise. It was spungier than we imagined. This is one place I love to play. I grew up here. I thought it would be flat. It was pretty easy for me with the bowling lineup I had. Umesh has worked hard in the nets and did well in the practice games too," Iyer said after KKR's comprehensive victory on Saturday.

Dhoni, who had not scored an IPL fifty since the 2019 season, reached the 50-run mark in the final over of CSK's innings. In the process, Dhoni at 40 years and 262 days, also became the oldest Indian player to score a half-century in the Indian T20 league. He broke the previous record that was held by Rahul Dravid.

The current India national team's head coach, Dravid, scored a half-century at 40 years and 116 days in the 2013 season. Third on the list is Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the feat at 39 years and 362 days.

Umesh Yadav: Thanks to coach, captain for keeping trust in me

Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav, who picked up two wickets in the first innings, was named the Player of the Match on Saturday.

"I'm getting this after 2 years and I am very happy with the performance. I haven't played white-ball cricket for a while and thanks to head coach and captain for keeping trust in me and telling me that I am going to be in the starting eleven. I am actually working my rhythm because after having played a lot of Tests, the rhythm is such that when you have to start you got to land in the right areas to extract the swing.

As a fast bowler and outswing bowler, you always feel good to get a wicket in the first over and that helps build the pressure. Usually, I take my training and work ethic very seriously and feeling really well," the fast bowler said after receiving the award.

KKR have a three-day break before they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday (March 30) at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The following day, CSK take the field again as they face off against debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.