IPL 2022: This Mumbai Indians' new recruit is excited to play alongside Jasprit Bumrah

England left-arm pacer Tymal Mills is excited to play alongside India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah at Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.



MI bought Mills for INR 1.5 crore as a replacement for Trent Boult at the mega IPL 2022 auction last month. With Jofra Archer set to miss out on the entire campaign, Mills is expected to play all the games for MI.

''Had the chance to spend a little bit of time with Bumrah during the World Cup. So, I'm looking forward to playing with him. I have been wanting to come back for a long time and I am happy to get an opportunity,'' Mills said in a video shared by MI on social media.

Bumrah, who has been associated with MI since 2013, has bagged 133 wickets in 109 games. He is the third leading wicket-taker in the history of MI, after Lasith Malinga (195 wickets) and Harbhajan Singh (147 wickets).

Meanwhile, Mills who made his England debut in 2016, has played 12 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for them so far. The 29-year-old fast bowler has picked up 11 wickets in 12 T20Is at a strike rate of 22.7.

Mills, who earlier played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2017, will also reunite with Mahela Jayawardene, his Southern Brave coach at the Hundred. The 29-year-old will look to provide his best efforts in both field restrictions and death overs as well.

''Looking forward to meeting all my new teammates. Obviously (Mumbai Indians) are a great franchise. I haven't played at the Wankhede before. This is my first time back since 2017,'' added Mills in the same video.

Five-time IPL winners MI are the only team that will be playing home matches as the league phase of IPL 2022 will be played across stadiums in Maharashtra from March 26 to May 22. The playoffs will go underway from May 29 and the schedule and venues for the same will be announced later.

MI are set to open their IPL 2022 campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 27 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. MI will look to have a flying start in the tournament, especially after failing to make it to the playoffs last season.