IPL 2023: Batters could have done better, says MS Dhoni after GT beat CSK by 5 wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni admitted his batsmen could have done better after they lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.



GT defeated CSK by five wickets in the opening fixture of the IPL 2023 on Friday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rahul Tewati and Rashid Khan put up an unbeaten 26-run stand for the sixth wicket as the home side successfully chased down 179.

GT captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl. CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 92 off 50 balls as he top-scored as CSK put up 178 for 7 in 20 overs. In reply, Gujarat's opening batsman Shubman Gill top scored with 63 off 36 balls as he struck six fours and three sixes and scored runs at a strike-rate of 175.

During the post-match presentation, Dhoni praised Gaikwad, who scored his 11th half-century. In his knock on Friday, Gaikwad struck nine sixes and four fours.

"We all knew there will be dew. We could have done a bit more with the batsman ship. Ruturaj (Gaikwad) was brilliant, he times the ball well and he's a pleasure to watch. The way he picks his options, it is pleasing to watch. I think it's important for the youngsters to step in.

"I think Raj (Hangargekar) has pace and he will get better with time. Think the bowlers will get better, a no-ball is something that's in your control, so you need to work on that. I felt two left armers will be a better option so I went ahead with them. Shivam was an option, but I felt comfortable with the bowlers overall," added Dhoni.

IPL 2023: Hardik calls Rashid a 'real asset'

Meanwhile, GT captain Hardik hailed Rashid, saying he is a "real asset" to the team. Rashid, who was named the Player of the Match, finished with 2 for 26 in four overs, and scored an unbeaten 10 off three deliveries towards the end to help Gujarat cross the line.

Rashid Khan was a champion in Lahore, he was a champion in Sharjah and he's a champion in Ahmedabad too. He's world class 🐐❤️ #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/rwaLfsU9cf — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 31, 2023

"Obviously very happy. We did put ourselves in a difficult situation but Rahul and Rashid did very well. We were happy at the mid-innings because at one point they looked like getting 200, but we got those couple of wickets to pull things back. Having this Impact rule makes my job difficult. I have too many options, and because of this someone will bowl less. T



"This game I realised bowling hard lengths was the way to go, that's why Alzarri bowled late. Having Rashid is a real asset, he will get you wickets and get you some runs late down the order as well. But today my shot and Shubman's shot wasn't the best, we need to do better to ensure we don't put the responsibility on these guys lower down," added GT skipper Hardik.

GT now have a three-day break. Their next game is an away fixture on April 4 against Delhi Capitals. CSK, on the other hand, next play on April 3 against Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) at Chepauk Stadium.