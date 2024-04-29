Live
- International Dance Day 2024: History, Significance, and Types of Classical Dance Forms
- MLA Candidate Chirri Balaraju Leads Election Campaign in Polavaram Constituency
- Will you continue with INDIA-MVA post-polls: Prakash Ambedkar to Uddhav Thackeray
- 86 pc Indian firms see positive relationship between sustainability & profitability: Report
- Petition filed in Calcutta HC against Abhishek Banerjee over anti-judiciary comments
- Indian Ocean & Bay of Bengal potential CO2 sinks: IIT Madras study
- My philosophy is - don’t try to be something that you're not: Gillespie on Pakistan Test coach role
- Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi meet Delhi CM in Tihar jail
- Defeat Shettar just as he was defeated in Hubballi: CM
- Netflix acquires digital rights for Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ in record-breaking deal
Just In
IPL 2024: MS Dhoni becomes first player in IPL history to be part of 150 wins
Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the IPL, with five title wins
Chennai Super Kings registered their 150th win in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs in their match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
In all the 150 wins CSK has posted, there was one man in the center of it all – Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The talismanic former CSK skipper is now the first player to be a part of 150 wins in the cash-rich glitzy league.
Dhoni has been with CSK since the league's inception in 2008 and played for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the two seasons the Chennai-based franchise was banned. He has played 259 matches in the IPL and is also the league’s most successful captain, with 133 wins under his belt. Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma is the second-best captain, with 87 wins.
Dhoni’s 150th IPL win helped CSK to third place in the ongoing edition of the league. He has scored 96 runs in the 2024 edition, with every inning being a death-over cameo, with a batting strike rate of 259.46. He is yet to be dismissed in the 2024 edition of the IPL.
Dhoni has scored 5,178 runs in the IPL with 24 half-centuries and a healthy strike rate of 137.13.
Against SRH on Sunday, Dhoni came to the crease in the last over, scored a four off the first ball he faced from T Natarajan, and took a single off the next ball to remain unbeaten.
Dhoni’s tactical acumen, calm demeanour, and leadership skills are well-documented. He will go down as one of the most widely acclaimed cricketers in Indian cricket and franchise cricket’s history. The 42-year-old is also one of the most successful captains in the IPL, leading his team to five titles.