IPL 2024: MS Dhoni becomes first player in IPL history to be part of 150 wins

Chennai Super Kings registered their 150th win in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs in their match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

In all the 150 wins CSK has posted, there was one man in the center of it all – Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The talismanic former CSK skipper is now the first player to be a part of 150 wins in the cash-rich glitzy league.



Dhoni has been with CSK since the league's inception in 2008 and played for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the two seasons the Chennai-based franchise was banned. He has played 259 matches in the IPL and is also the league’s most successful captain, with 133 wins under his belt. Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma is the second-best captain, with 87 wins.



Dhoni’s 150th IPL win helped CSK to third place in the ongoing edition of the league. He has scored 96 runs in the 2024 edition, with every inning being a death-over cameo, with a batting strike rate of 259.46. He is yet to be dismissed in the 2024 edition of the IPL.



Dhoni has scored 5,178 runs in the IPL with 24 half-centuries and a healthy strike rate of 137.13.



Against SRH on Sunday, Dhoni came to the crease in the last over, scored a four off the first ball he faced from T Natarajan, and took a single off the next ball to remain unbeaten.



Dhoni’s tactical acumen, calm demeanour, and leadership skills are well-documented. He will go down as one of the most widely acclaimed cricketers in Indian cricket and franchise cricket’s history. The 42-year-old is also one of the most successful captains in the IPL, leading his team to five titles.

