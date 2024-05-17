IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Rain likely to play spoilsport; teams’ win margin explained

The Indian Premier League is at its business end and the focus is on two teams – Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. With Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad booking three of the available four slots in the play-offs, both CSK and RCB will be at loggerheads on May 18 for the last available spot.



CSK are currently fourth on the points table with 14 points from 13 games while RCB are sixth with 12 points from 13 games.



RCB not just needs a win that would take them to 14 points, they also need to win to help their Net Run Rate surpass that of CSK’s. Currently, CSK’s NRR is 0.528 while RCB’s NRR is 0.387.



The equation is now simple. A win for RCB – by a margin of 18 runs or more (assuming RCB bats first and posts 200 on the board) or getting to the target with 11 balls to spare, or in plain terms winning in 18.1 overs (assuming RCB is chasing 200), will help them get to the playoffs.



If they fail to achieve the above, their Net Run Rate will fall below CSK’s and CSK will go through.



While a win will take CSK to the playoffs, a narrow defeat can also take Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men into the last four.



However, what’s more concerning is the weather. The weather forecast for Bengaluru on Saturday indicates a 75% chance of rain during the match time, with scattered thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected from late afternoon to midnight.



Should rain play spoilsport and the match be abandoned, both teams share points and CSK will go through to the playoffs with 15 points in their kitty against RCB’s 13.



The IPL playing conditions also read that there is no reserve day for the league games and a rain threat is sure to keep RCB and their fans on tenterhooks.



The IPL playing conditions, however, have a reserve day for the playoffs. The match will be played the next day should there be any rain interruption.

