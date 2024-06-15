PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore to farmers during Varanasi visit on June 18

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release over Rs 20,000 crore as the 17th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme at an event in Varanasi on June 8, which will benefit 9.26 crore farmers nationwide, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

''Agriculture has always been a priority for the Prime Minister in his last two tenures,'' Chouhan said.

“Maintaining absolute transparency in registering and verifying beneficiaries, the Government of India has disbursed over Rs 3.04 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmers across the nation. With this release, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme will cross well over Rs 3.24 lakh crore," the minister said.

Chouhan said that PM Modi will also grant certificates to more than 30,000 self-help groups designated as Krishi Sakhis after the release of the 17th instalment of the PM KISAN scheme.

PM Modi kicked off his third term in office on June 10 with the signing of the release of the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi to underline the importance that his government attaches to the farmers.

The scheme, launched in February 2019, transfers online an amount of Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 directly into the bank accounts of farmers.

The Minister further stated that around 2.5 crore farmers will join the event across the country through video. Additionally, 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), over 1 lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and 5 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) from across the country will participate in the event to raise awareness among farmers.

Several Union Ministers will also be visiting 50 Krishi Vigyan Kendras to interact with farmers and raise awareness about the various schemes of the Department. They will also distribute certificates to the trained Krishi Sakhis of the area, Chouhan added.

Following the Kisan Sammelan, PM Modi will visit the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple and participate in the world-famous Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.