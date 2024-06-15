Chandrababu Visits NTR Bhavan for the First Time as CM, party cadre gives welcome

Chandrababu Naidu made his first official visit to the NTR Bhavan in Mangalagiri since taking office as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, causing a stir at the Telugu Desam Party's central office. Supporters and activists were in high spirits, chanting slogans in support of Chandrababu and his leadership.

Upon his arrival, Chandrababu was welcomed by party leaders with bouquets. It was announced that Chandrababu would be visiting the party office on Saturdays, with ministers also expected to make regular presence.

In a show of leadership and commitment to the party, Chandrababu has instructed ministers and leaders to visit party offices in the districts frequently. This move suggests a potential establishment of a special system to coordinate between the party and the government, indicating a stronger integration of the two entities under Chandrababu's leadership.