Tejashwi Yadav expresses concern over rising crime graph in Bihar

Patna : Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday expressed concern over the law and order situation in Bihar, claiming that cases of murder, firing and bomb blasts are being reported frequently from several districts in the state.



He levelled serious allegations against the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government and said that these are government-protected crimes and the people of the Yadav caste are on the target list.



“If you look at the statistics, you will understand that crime is at its peak in Bihar and linked with caste. The Chapra incident of firing was one of them,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“The way bullets are being fired, murders are happening continuously, it clearly shows that the law is not able to do its job. The government has failed to maintain law and order. Such incidents are happening continuously in Chapra, people of the Yadav caste are being shot,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav while uploading a post on social media platform X, said: “In the NDA government of Bihar, criminals have only one worry and fear that while committing crimes under government protection, their pistols and guns should not run out of bullets. These are only incidents of murders committed by shooting and do not include those incidents of firing and bombing in which people somehow survived and are undergoing treatment.”



In his post he also mentioned 13 incidents of murder that took place after the formation of the NDA government at the Centre.



He said that a prison inmate returning from a hearing in Alamganj was shot dead in Phulwarisharif.



A youth was shot dead in the jurisdiction of the Neura police station area.



Another youth was shot dead on Nawab Bahadur Road in Khajekala, Patna.



A girl was killed in Parsa Bazar, a student was killed in Bihta, a youth was shot dead in Madhopur Diara in Shahapur, a youth was killed in AG Colony of Patna, a milk vendor was shot dead in Shahpur, a youth was shot dead in Bakhtiyarpur, a father and son going to court in Chapra were shot dead and a student was killed in Siwan.



On the other hand, the NDA government has refuted Tejashwi's statement. Union minister Giriraj Singh said that linking crime to caste is not right under any circumstances.

“Criminals are criminals, no matter which caste or community they belong to,” Singh said.