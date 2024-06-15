Viraj Ghelaniadvocates for evolution and experimentation in Gujarati cinema

Viraj Ghelani, the multifaceted content creator and actor, recently shared his insights on the challenges facing Gujarati cinema and the evolving landscape of content creation in an interview. Ghelani, known for his debut in the Gujarati film 'Jhamkudi', emphasized the rich cultural backdrop of Gujarat and the untapped potential of its cinema industry.

In the interview, Ghelani highlighted the vibrant heritage of Gujarati theatre, describing it as deeply rooted in Indian culture alongside Marathi and Bengali theatre. Despite Gujarat's economic prosperity and cultural richness, he pointed out that Gujarati cinema has struggled to gain a substantial following comparable to other regional industries like Telugu cinema.

Discussing the factors contributing to this disparity, Ghelani cited perception, evolution, and the distribution and marketing strategies as critical issues. He noted that Telugu cinema, for instance, has successfully cultivated a loyal global fanbase through grand storytelling, substantial budgets, and effective marketing strategies. He advocated for adopting similar approaches to enhance the reach and impact of Gujarati films.

Ghelani expressed optimism about the future of Gujarati cinema, emphasizing the need for more experimentation with genres and storytelling styles to appeal to a broader audience. He believes that the industry is gradually evolving, and his own debut film, 'Jhamkudi', aims to contribute positively to this transformation by showcasing Gujarat's cultural richness through innovative narratives.

Transitioning to the role of content creators in the film industry, Ghelani highlighted the unique advantage they possess in understanding audience preferences in real-time. He praised digital media for enabling creators to experiment with diverse formats and narratives while receiving immediate feedback from viewers, thus shaping more personalized and impactful storytelling in cinema.

Looking ahead, Ghelani predicted a promising future for content creators venturing into cinema, predicting a trend of breaking traditional norms and introducing authentic voices. He expressed excitement about contributing to this creative movement and anticipated further blurring of boundaries between different media forms.

Regarding 'Jhamkudi', Ghelani shared that the film draws inspiration from folklore, reflecting India's cultural diversity and the enduring appeal of stories rooted in traditions like the Mahabharata and Ramayana. He affirmed the film's relevance and creativity in delivering strong messages that resonate with audiences, underscoring the power of fiction in both entertainment and conveying meaningful narratives.

As Ghelani continues to navigate the realms of content creation and cinema, he remains committed to promoting Gujarati culture and storytelling on a broader platform, aiming to carve a niche for the industry on the national and global stage.