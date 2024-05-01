IPL 2024: 'The only person who has to pay the price...', Brett Lee slams LSG for mishandling Mayank's injury

Lucknow: As young fast-bowler Mayank Yadav walked off the field after complaining of discomfort during the IPL 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee lashed out at Lucknow Super Giant's (LSG) management, saying they did not manage the pacer's injury well.

Mayank, who returned for the Lucknow side after missing five matches due to soreness in the lower abdominal area, walked off the field on Tuesday without completing his fourth over, leaving with the figures of 1 for 31 in 3.1 overs.

"Side strain, or whatever they're calling it, normally takes at least four to six weeks to even come right. We don't know the depths of how big a strain it was, but for somebody who is pushing the limits of their body by bowling 150 kmph, that's not good management at all. His first game coming back and getting injured, has to directly be on the leadership and the medical staff of the Lucknow Super Giants," said Lee on Jio Cinema, the tournament's official streaming partner.

"The only person who has to pay this price is this poor young guy Mayank, who is just electric. Everyone in the IPL has loved seeing what he's brought... You wish he got the right advice, so he doesn't have to go through and absorb this. Now, it's most probably going to mean that he's going to miss out on the World Cup if there's an injury that might come up," he added.

Meanwhile, former India batter Suresh Raina also discussed Mayank's injury and his conversation with star India and MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Raina praises the MI right-arm pacer's admirable act of talking to the LSG youngster, highlighting that Mayank stands to gain valuable insights on injury management from Bumrah's words.

"It was a fantastic gesture from Jasprit Bumrah to talk to the youngster. He has so much experience. When Mayank meets him, he will learn so much from Bumrah's words about looking after an injury. It's not easy to return from an injury and take wickets. Team doctor Vaibhav Daga has worked with the BCCI before and helped Bumrah return to fitness as well," said Raina.

"When Mayank bowls more with the red ball and white ball, I want to see him in Test matches when we play in Australia, England, or New Zealand. We haven't seen pace like this in India for a while. The tips Bumrah gives him now will one day be invaluable," he concluded.