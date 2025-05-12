IPL 2025 likely to resume on May 15 or 16

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is likely to resume on May 15-16 as the BCCI awaits the Government's nod. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is awaiting the Government's nod before beginning resumption plans for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 2025 edition of the tournament was suspended for one week on Friday following rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, with both countries agreeing to a ceasefire, there is a high possibility of the tournament resuming any time in the coming week if the permissions and approvals come through. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the Indian Cricket Board is closely monitoring the "evolving situation" and will consult all the necessary stakeholders before deciding to resume the 18th edition of the T20 tournament.

"The BCCI suspended the IPL on Friday for a period of seven days, and today, we are on the third day with five more days left. The BCCI is closely monitoring the evolving situation and developments, and will take a call on IPL resumption after consulting all stakeholders of IPL and the concerned Government authorities," Saikia said. The BCCI secretary also said that the most important factor in resuming the IPL will be the approval of the Government of India, and further action can only be taken if the necessary permissions are granted.