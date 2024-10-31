IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals retain Samson, Jaiswal, Parag, Jurel, Hetmyer & Sandeep Sharma

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals have announced that they have retained- Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 Auction.

Sanju Samson, who has led the team for the past four seasons will continue to do so, along with renewals for breakout top-order batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, mercurial all-rounder Riyan Parag, phlegmatic wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, destructive finisher Shimron Hetmyer and crafty medium pacer Sandeep Sharma.

Samson, who is set to embark on his 11th season, has been retained at a value of ₹18 crores. During the past four seasons under his captaincy, the team has made the playoffs twice, including a Runners Up finish in IPL 2022. He has also consistently stepped up with the bat since taking over as skipper in 2021, scoring 1835 runs in 60 innings at a strike rate of 147.59, and finishing within the top-3 run-getters for the franchise in each of the four seasons.

"The last few seasons have truly been remarkable for our franchise. We have been able to deliver some special moments for our fans and were able to create an environment in the dressing room where some of our young talent has been groomed to be the next generation of superstars for Indian cricket," said Sanju Samson.

"I look back fondly to special memories created, some special friendships and relationships which will last a lifetime and transcend beyond the game into life and remain in our hearts forever. Ideally I would do anything to continue this journey with exactly the same team as we had in this last cycle but, unfortunately, the rules will not permit this. Hence, with great sadness in my heart we will have to part ways with some of them who have brought incredible success to the franchise and great joy to our fans. Naturally the fans and all of us continue to hope we are able to buy some, if not all, of them back at the auction," the Royals skipper continued.

"I am incredibly fortunate to be able to continue this incredible journey for both myself and the franchise under the esteemed leadership of Rahul Dravid and ably supported by Kumar Sangakkara. It gives me immense pride and I accept this responsibility with the utmost humility to keep leading this franchise and team into what we all want to make into the best phase in the franchise’s history," added Samson.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has risen from the ranks in the past couple of years through the Royals' development pathway, has also transformed into a key member of the Indian men's national team. The 22-year-old left-hander has also been retained at a value of Rs 18 crore. In the last three-year cycle, the stylish opening batter has amassed 1318 runs at an impressive strike rate of 150.83, including the second-best tally ever for a Royals player in a single season (625 runs in IPL 2023).

Riyan Parag, who had a stellar IPL 2024 season for the Royals before making his white-ball debut for India earlier this year, has been retained at a value of Rs 14 crores. The hard-hitting allrounder has represented the Royals across six seasons, appearing in 70 IPL matches so far in his young career. The 22-year-old was last picked up in the IPL 2022 Auction by the Royals for Rs 3.8 crores, and has since undergone a period of determined transformation to become one of the hottest prospects in Indian cricket.

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is retained for the Royals at a value of Rs 14 crores. The 23-year-old, who made a breakthrough in IPL 2023 with his dynamic yet measured performances down the order, striking at an impressive 172.72, has since become a promising fixture in India's red-ball squad. For Rajasthan Royals, Jurel concluded IPL 2024 with 195 runs from 11 innings, and his retention underscores the Royals' commitment to nurturing a talented core of Indian players, developed within their system, in whom they are placing their faith to drive future success.

Shimron Hetmyer becomes the only overseas player to have been retained by the franchise at a value of Rs 11 crores. The destructive finisher has become a mainstay in the Royals middle-order with multiple match-winning innings during the last cycle from 2022 to 2024. The 27-year-old Guyanese has maintained an impressive strike rate of 156.48 across the three seasons, and will prove to be a value-add to the Royals line-up going into the next cycle with his experience.

Sandeep Sharma, who was introduced as a replacement player in IPL 2023 by the Royals, has been retained as the only uncapped player by the franchise at a value of Rs 4 crores. The experienced medium pacer had transitioned into a reliable frontline and death option for the franchise, with exceptional performances across the two seasons, picking up 23 wickets at an economy of 8.39, and particularly being effective with both the new ball and at the death.

Rahul Dravid, Head Coach, Rajasthan Royals reacted on the retentions, "The franchise have been really successful and consistent over the last three years, with so many players delivering through the course of the last cycle. As we go into this new cycle, we have gone with this core of players who we believe bring something unique to this team, all being in different but exciting stages of their careers. Sanju, in particular, has been a real anchor for us—not only with his consistency on the field but also in how he leads by example, inspiring everyone around him. It has been incredibly rewarding to see this core of young Indian players grow - Yashasvi, Riyan and Dhruv - all of them having immense talent and drive. With their experience, both Sandeep and Shimron have displayed calmness under pressure, and have brought their game-changing abilities to the fold."

"For us, retaining this group isn’t just about their skills—it’s about extending the trust, giving ourselves a sense of stability, and putting ourselves in the best position going into the all-important IPL Auction. It's certainly an exciting time for the franchise and for these players," Dravid added.

Thanking the released players for their contributions to the Royals, Dravid said, "When you have this period of changes, you have to make tough decisions, because you can't keep all the players. You have to accept that and you have to do it with a heavy heart. All these players have built so many relationships with each other and with the support staff over the past few years, so it's definitely very difficult, but I would like to thank every single member for their contributions and wish them the very best for the future in the hope that we will see some of them back at the franchise again!"



