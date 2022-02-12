IPL Auction 2022: MI batsman Ishan Kishan surpasses Shreyas Iyer’ price, enters history books

Ishan Kishan became India's second-most expensive buy at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Saturday.



Kishn returned to Mumbai Indians (MI) in style as the five-time IPL champions re-signed the wicketkeeper-batsman for INR 15.25 crore on Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2022. The record of being the most expensive Indian player at the IPL auction belongs to Yuvraj Singh (INR 16 crore).

The young player, whose base price was INR 2 crore, went up to INR 5 crore just few seconds after his name came out of the bag. After being silent for the majority of the first session of the mega auction on Saturday, MI kept their paddle up throughout the bidding war for the 23-year-old Kishan.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) gave MI a tough fight before withdrawing from the bid at the 8 crore mark. As it crossed the 10 crore-mark, Gujarat Titans joined the race bidding war.

At 12 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stepped in to trouble MI. Eventually, Kishan returned to MI, the franchise he had been associated with since 2018 and won the title in 2019 and 2020. Kishan has scored 1,133 runs in 45 matches for MI at an average of 31.47. He made his IPL debut in 2016 with Gujarat Lions.

Overall, Ishan is the fourth-most expensive player at an IPL auction after Chris Morris (INR 16.25 crore), Yuvraj and Pat Cummins (15.50 crore).

Ishan's 15.25 crore surpassed Shreyas Iyer's INR 12.25 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Iyer, who was the costliest signing among the 10 marquee players at the 2022 auction.

Meanwhile, KKR also re-signed Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins. From being picked at INR 15 crore at the previous auction, the Aussie quick took a serious pay cut o Saturday as he returned to KKR at INR. 7.25 crore.

Earlier, PBKS signed Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went to Rajasthan Royals (RR).