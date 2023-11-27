Live
IPL: Hardik Pandya and Cameron Green traded to MI and RCB
Gujarat Titans’ (GT) captain Hardik Pandya is set to move back to his first franchise Mumbai Indians following a trade between the two franchises, the IPL said in a statement on Monday.
The all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb.
In GT’s debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year.
In a separate trade, MI all-rounder Cameron Green has been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Green, who was bought for a whopping ₹17,50,00,000 at the auction last December, featured in 16 matches.
The Australian had an impressive start to the IPL, hitting an unbeaten century and two half-centuries while also taking six wickets. Both trades have been carried out as per the existing player fees.