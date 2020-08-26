IPL: Rajasthan Royals sets up digital academy

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals have launched their own digital cricket academy, 'The Pavilion - where player meets coach'.

The Pavilion is an end-to-end digital academy, delivering Rajasthan Royals coaching methods, as used to coach the Royals first team, directly to the app user. With the launch of the app, Rajasthan Royals are the first IPL franchise to introduce virtual coaching, aiming to enhance the skills of every cricketer, playing professionally or for recreation, across all countries and age groups.

The app, built by Yellow Panther Technology Private Limited, is based on proprietary technology that allows coaches to annotate on the player's video, use a split screen to display and compare videos side-by-side, while providing audio and video feedback along the way.

The free to download app (available on Android and IOS) is open to all budding cricketers with everyone able to get personal feedback on their game from the Royals first-team coaches including Amol Muzumdar, Sairaj Bahutule, Dishant Yagnik and Steffan Jones to name a few. The users will also have access to a content hub of drills and tips from the Rajasthan Royals coaching team & Rajasthan Royals UK Academy Director Sd Lahiri.

Speaking on the launch of the Digital Academy, Rajasthan Royals' COO Jake Lush McCrum said: "Current times have changed the way we learn, in all disciplines. Through our exciting digital initiative we aim to open up a new dimension of learning for all cricketers and students of the game around the globe."

"We are hoping to develop an array of talented young cricketers through learning at home, providing them with the best of virtual facilities," he added.