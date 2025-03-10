Is Rohit Sharma Going to Retire? Here’s What He Said

The buzz had been building throughout the afternoon as India took on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. Speculation was rife about whether Rohit Sharma would announce his retirement from the ODI format, especially after he had already stepped down from the T20 format following India's victory in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies the previous year.

In a post-match interview, where he had just led India to a victory with a solid 76, Rohit addressed the rumors directly. He said, “Koi future plan hai nahi, jo chal raha hai chalega,” meaning, "I have no future plans, whatever is happening will continue." He further clarified, "I am not going to retire from this format."

Rohit also reflected on his experience in the 2019 World Cup, saying, “I scored heavily in the 2019 World Cup, but maza nahi aaya... the team didn’t win. When the team wins, and you make a contribution, it gives satisfaction." He explained that he was clear in his mind about how he wanted to bat, which was the focus he aimed to maintain. India’s win marked their third record Champions Trophy title, and Rohit’s performance was central to that victory.