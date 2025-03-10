Live
- North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles as South Korea, US launch joint military drills
- BJP MLAs disrupt Jharkhand Assembly over law and order, Question Hour adjourned
- NSE Clearing retains Crisil’s highest credit rating for 17th year in a row
- Harley’s Fine Baking Celebrates International Women’s Day
- Hundreds of people march in Taiwan to commemorate Tibetan Uprising Day
- Worst seems to be over for Indian markets, GDP growth to rebound: Goldman Sachs
- Jadeja bags best fielding medal after Champions trophy victory
- 2-day national meet on NEP 2020 commences at NSU
- Cheques worth Rs 48.6 L disbursed under CMRF
- Sidhu and Gambhir's Poetic Banter and Bhangra Challenge
Just In
Is Rohit Sharma Going to Retire? Here’s What He Said
Rohit Sharma addresses speculation about his retirement from the ODI format. In his post-match interview, he emphasised the joy of contributing to a team victory and his clarity on how he wants to approach batting.
The buzz had been building throughout the afternoon as India took on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. Speculation was rife about whether Rohit Sharma would announce his retirement from the ODI format, especially after he had already stepped down from the T20 format following India's victory in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies the previous year.
In a post-match interview, where he had just led India to a victory with a solid 76, Rohit addressed the rumors directly. He said, “Koi future plan hai nahi, jo chal raha hai chalega,” meaning, "I have no future plans, whatever is happening will continue." He further clarified, "I am not going to retire from this format."
Rohit also reflected on his experience in the 2019 World Cup, saying, “I scored heavily in the 2019 World Cup, but maza nahi aaya... the team didn’t win. When the team wins, and you make a contribution, it gives satisfaction." He explained that he was clear in his mind about how he wanted to bat, which was the focus he aimed to maintain. India’s win marked their third record Champions Trophy title, and Rohit’s performance was central to that victory.