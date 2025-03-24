Ishan Kishan’s IPL 2025 Comeback: Century Powers SRH to Victory

After a challenging 18 months, Ishan Kishan made a powerful return to the IPL, scoring a century in his first match for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The wicketkeeper-batsman, who was previously dropped from Team India for disciplinary reasons and lost his central contract, responded with an explosive knock that led his team to a 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 season.

Playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Kishan’s innings silenced critics who had doubted his form and career trajectory. His aggressive approach at the crease set the foundation for SRH’s strong start to the season. The performance was a significant statement after Mumbai Indians decided to part ways with the 26-year-old during the auction.

Following the match, Kishan revealed his mindset heading into the game. He shared that he reached out to SRH teammate Abhishek Sharma post-auction to understand the team’s expectations. “I asked if I should go for a shot on every ball right from the start. The answer was clear—yes, that’s my role,” Kishan said.

Skipper Pat Cummins lauded Kishan’s knock during the post-match ceremony. “He played fearlessly and set the benchmark for our season. His innings was exceptional,” Cummins stated.

The past year saw Kishan’s cricketing journey take unexpected turns. His exclusion from the national team and release from Mumbai Indians placed him at a crossroads. However, the IPL 2025 opener provided him an opportunity to reassert his talent. Kishan acknowledged the pressure but credited the SRH leadership for instilling confidence. “Pat and the coach gave me a lot of support. The atmosphere in the dressing room is composed, and that helped me enjoy my game,” he said after being awarded ‘Player of the Match’ for his century.

With this win, Sunrisers Hyderabad began their campaign on a positive note. The team will look to maintain momentum in the coming matches as IPL 2025 progresses. Kishan’s performance will be a key factor in SRH’s quest for success this season, while also potentially reopening doors for his return to the Indian national squad.