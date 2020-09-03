James Pattinson to replace Lasith Malinga

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians has signed on Australian speedster James Pattinson as a replacement for Lasith Malinga for the Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and wants to be with family back home in Sri Lanka.

James Pattinson will join MI Family currently based in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Owner Akash Ambani welcomed James on board and extended all support to Lasith.

"James is the right fit for us and adds to our pace attack options available at hand especially for the conditions we will play in this season in UAE.Lasith is a legend and a pillar of MI's strength. There is no denying the fact that we will miss Lasith's cricketing acumen this season.