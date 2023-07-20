Jemimah's show steers India to series-levelling win

Jemimah Rodrigues made a career-high 86 before taking four wickets with her part time off-spin to set up a series-levelling 108-run win for India in the second women's ODI against Bangladesh here on Wednesday.



Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52) and Jemimah (86 off 78) forged a 73-run stand off 91 balls for the fourth wicket to take India to 228 for eight after being put in to bat, a much improved batting effort following a shock loss in the first ODI. Bangladesh made a poor start to the run chase before a 68-run stand off 92 balls between Ritu Moni (27 off 46) and Fargana Hoque (47 off 81) raised the prospect of a rare series win over India. However, they both fell in quick succession and from 106 for three, Bangladesh collapsed to 120 all out in 35.1 overs.

Jemimah ended with remarkable figures of four wickets for three runs in 3.1 overs while leggie Devika Vaidya struck thrice. The two set Bangladesh batters, Ritu and Fargana, were both stumped off Devika and Jemimah respectively. Pacer Meghna Singh, playing her first ODI since September, removed opener Murshida Khatun (12 off 19) The third and final ODI will be played here on Saturday. "It was a great opportunity for us to bat first and set up a decent total on the board. We spoke about one of the batters batting till the end, when Jemi (Jemimah)came in we played according to the ball and focus was on rotating the strike," said Harmanpreet, who retired hurt in the 37th over after feeling pain in her left hand.