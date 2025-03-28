Kemar Roach returns to Surrey for first four Championship matches

London: West Indies pacer Kemar Roach will return to Surrey for the first four County Championship matches.

Roach is joining the Three Feathers for a fifth consecutive season and will be available to play against Essex, Hampshire, Sussex, and Somerset as Surrey aim to make a strong start to their title defence.

Known for his ability to seam and swing the red ball, Roach will link up with the squad ahead of the season opener at Chelmsford and stay with the team till the end of April. He has taken 93 wickets at 25.60 in 28 first-class appearances for Surrey, including a personal best of 8-40 in 2021 against Hampshire. In May 2023, Roach was honoured with a Surrey cap for his contributions to the club.

Last season, Roach collected 20 wickets as Surrey claimed their 23rd County Championship title. A highlight of his campaign was the impressive performance against Warwickshire at home, leading Surrey to victory with his season-best figures of 6/46 in the second innings.

The 36-year-old seamer, who has been an important figure during Surrey’s historic three-peat of County Championships, has claimed 284 Test wickets for the West Indies and boasts 566 First-Class scalps.

Speaking about his return to the Three Feathers, Roach said, “I’ve enjoyed every moment of my time with Surrey over the last four years and I’m excited to join up with the team again.

"The Kia Oval is my second home and the environment led by Alec Stewart, Gareth Batty and Rory Burns is one of the best I’ve been a part of. I’m looking forward to contributing to more success for Surrey in whatever way that I can."

Alec Stewart, High Performance Cricket Advisor at Surrey CCC added, “Kemar has been a big part of our dressing room in the last four years and it is great to have him back. His quality, work ethic, and commitment to the club speak for itself.

“I am confident he will once again play an important role at the start of this season, and the group is looking forward to working with him again.”



