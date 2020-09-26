KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Updates: Toss at 7:00 pm

KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Updates: In Match 8 of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would look to register their first win of the season when they lock horns with each other at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abi Dhabi, on Saturday.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.



Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.

Here's all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 8, KKR vs SRH cricket match:

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match take place?



The KKR vs SRH IPL match will be held on September 26, Saturday.



Where will the KKR vs SRH IPL match be played?



The venue for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.



What will be the timings of the KKR vs SRH match?



The IPL 2020 Match 8 between Knight Riders and Sunrisers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.



At what time SRH vs KKR toss will take place?



The SRH vs KKR toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the SRH vs KKR IPL match live?

The SRH vs KKR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.



Where can one live stream the match between SRH vs KKR?



You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.

